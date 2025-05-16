Jeff Hardy once again beats former WWE World Champion in their first match after 16 years

Jeff Hardy was in action against a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion outside of the Stamford-based promotion. This marked their second singles in-ring encounter after a 16-year gap.

On the March 23, 2009, edition of RAW, Jeff Hardy went one-on-one with Dolph Ziggler (now Nic Nemeth) in an Extreme Rules Match. The Charismatic Enigma secured a huge victory over his opponent in the gimmick match.

Sixteen years later, Hardy and Nic Nemeth faced each other in an episode of TNA iMPACT on May 2, 2025. For the second time, the Ultimate Risk Taker emerged victorious over the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Following the match, Ryan Nemeth attacked The Hardy Boyz, but Leon Slater came to the aid of the former TNA World Tag Team Champions.

Jeff Hardy claims he will retire 46-year-old WWE legend

A few months ago, The Charismatic Enigma shared that he would like to return to the Stamford-based promotion before hanging up his boots. He also expressed his desire to have a ''killer match'' against his legendary rival, CM Punk.

Speaking at the HOG Live event, Jeff Hardy jokingly stated he would retire The Second City Saint if they were to collide again, and then he would like to enter the Hall of Fame to end his wrestling career on a high note.

"Ultimately, man, I'd like to do a really cool match in the WWE and do the Hall of Fame and all that stuff to really end it on the highest note possible. Because looking back at my career now, the history is just a glimpse, like a blink of an eye, when you achieve so much, and then you're here at this point, older in life. So it'd really be special to have a killer match, maybe make CM Punk retire, and then go into the Hall of Fame," he said.

Only time will tell if a match between Jeff Hardy and CM Punk materializes somewhere down the line.

