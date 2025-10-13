Jeff Hardy Breaks Down In Tears After 2 WWE Legends Retire After 34 and 30 Years

It was an emotional night for Jeff Hardy. The star broke down in years after two WWE legends decided to retire, bringing end to their Hall of Fame career. TNA Bound for Glory saw The Dudley Boys hang up their boots after losing to Matt and Jeff HardyIn a match defending their WWE NXT Tag Team titles and the TNA Tag Team titles, Matt and Jeff Hardy faced The Dudley Boys in a huge match at Bound for Glory. Both teams gave it their all, but it was never going to be an easy match. With there being tables involved, it got brutal, with the Hardy Boys putting their bodies through torture in a bout destined to bring back history. The Dudley Boys and The Hardys were no strangers to facing each other in a tables match, having done so in their iconic bout in WWE. Ladders and chairs were involved as well, as they are often when it comes to these two teams. At the end of the day, The Hardy Boys won, and D-Von and Bubba Ray Dudley put a pin in their careers, deciding to retire once and for all. Jeff Hardy was seen getting very emotional, and he broke down in tears. For Bubba Ray, he is retiring after 34 years, having debuted in 1991 and D-Von Dudley is retiring after 30 years, having started his career in 1995.Matt and Jeff Hardy are on a run of their livesWhile Matt and Jeff Hardy are also getting up there in age, and pushing their bodies to do the unthinkable, the stars are on a run of their lives. Not only are they the TNA World Tag Team Champions, but they are also the NXT Tag Team Champions. They also won the HOG Tag Team titles recently. Now, they have wrestled the Dudley Boys in a match that has brought an end to their rivals' careers once and for all. 2025 has shaped up to be huge for the stars.