"He's just so hard to believe because he seems so fake" – former WWE Champion shares his honest opinion about Sami Zayn 

WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy recently spoke about beating Sami Zayn this week on SmackDown.

On the latest episode of WWE's Talking Smack, Kayla Braxton caught up with Hardy to talk about his victory over Sami Zayn and retaining his place in the SmackDown men's team for Survivor Series.

Hardy recalled failing to qualify for the RAW Survivor Series team last year and stated that this win felt even more satisfying. The Charismatic Enigma was grateful to be able to still go inside the ring. Hardy also mentioned that Zayn may have good intentions but doesn't act on them.

Here's what Hardy had to say about Sami Zayn:

"He's up to no good. I actually kind of liked his motivational speech, psych, no really. He's just so hard to believe because he seems so fake. But there's something deep within him that would be special and kind. I feel if he would represent it himself. But he doesn't, so Sami's gonna be Sami no matter what. Welcome to SmackDown as I said last week."

Sami Zayn removed from the SmackDown Men's Survivor Series team

This week on SmackDown, Sami Zayn urged WWE Official Adam Pierce to remove Jeff Hardy from Team SmackDown. However, the plan backfired as Pierce mentioned that Zayn would face Hardy, and the loser will be removed from the team.

In the hard-fought match, Zayn tried to use the ropes to pin Hardy but was caught. As Zayn argued with the ref, Hardy hit the Twist of Fate and followed it up with a Swanton Bomb for the victory.

The defeat left Sami humiliated and the self-proclaimed Locker Room Leader was removed from the SmackDown Men’s Survivor Series Team.

