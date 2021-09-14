Damian Priest's opponent for United States Championship Open Challenge on WWE RAW revealed

Damian Priest isn't content with waiting until WWE Extreme Rules to defend his United States Championship.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported earlier this afternoon that the working plan for tonight's episode of WWE RAW was for Jeff Hardy to challenge Damian Priest tonight for the United States Championship.

Shortly following the report, WWE took to social media to confirm the match with a promo from Priest accepting Hardy's challenge. So unless something happens over the next few hours, this match should take place later tonight on WWE RAW.

The following is what Damian Priest had to say regarding facing Jeff Hardy later tonight on WWE RAW:

"Ever since I said, let's do an open challenge," Damian Priest said. "Everybody's been hitting me up all week like what's wrong with you? Why don't you coast to Extreme Rules? But for me the way I am, I always have to prove myself. I have to make sure I'm worthy of being United States Champion. That's how you have your name live forever. And then look who accepted the challenge, none other than Jeff Hardy. If you know me you know how much I admire and respect that man. So this match for this is going to be a true honor, win, lose or draw, I'm looking forward to squaring off with the legendary Jeff Hardy. It's going to be epic."

You can watch the full promo from Damian Priest below:

Apart from the potential Jeff Hardy vs Damian Priest matchfor the US title, it's a stacked card for Monday Night RAW

WWE continues to load up tonight's episode of WWE RAW to compete with the season premiere of ESPN's Monday Night Football. The WWE Championship will be on the line as Bobby Lashley is set to defend against Randy Orton. Charlotte Flair will go one-on-one with Shayna Baszler in a non-title bout.

Hopefully these big match announcements ahead of time will pay off as Monday Night RAW is shaping up to be a stellar show.

Also Read

Are you surprised that WWE revealed Damian Priest's challenge ahead of time? Do you think Jeff Hardy has a chance to capture the United States Championship? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Vince Russo doesn't think even The Rock can boost WWE's ratings! Click here for more.

Edited by Arjun