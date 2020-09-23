Jeff Hardy finally reveals his retirement plans after lengthy in-ring career

Jeff Hardy recently signed a new WWE contract, and the Charismatic Enigma is currently enjoying a decent spell as the reigning Intercontinental Champion on SmackDown.

However, Jeff Hardy is 43 years old, has been wrestling for almost 28 topsy-turvy years, and is undoubtedly nearing the end of his in-ring career. His current WWE deal could very well be the final contract he completes before he hangs up his boots. So, what are Jeff Hardy's retirement plans?

Jeff Hardy doesn't see himself becoming a trainer or WWE agent after his retirement

During a recent interview with Daily Star, Jeff Hardy revealed that while he would be interested in contributing in a creative capacity following his retirement, he doesn't see himself as a coach, trainer, or leader.

Jeff Hardy would only consider becoming a trainer if his daughters wish to pursue professional wrestling.

The former WWE Champion would love to explore his artistic aspirations, including working on his music, artwork, and painting. Jeff Hardy concluded by reiterating that he doesn't see himself becoming a trainer, coach, or agent after he is done with his in-ring career.

"Hopefully, at the point where I can't wrestle anymore, there might be a creative place for me because I do love pro-wrestling, and I'm interested in everything that's going on. I still don't feel like I'm a trainer, a coach, or a leader. I just feel like somebody who would never really be seen but has these unique ideas that might be cool for a show or a storyline. One thing I've always said, and I still feel this way, is that as far as training other pro-wrestlers, or people who want to be pro-wrestlers, if my two daughters ever want to wrestle and they're serious about it, that's when I'll get a ring and a building, and get my training boots on. Other than that, I don't know what it is… I'm so heavily involved in my music now; I've been writing a lot and trying to improve as it's such an intimidating industry. I'm involved in that and other artwork as well, I do a lot of painting and stuff. I love all of that. But I don't think like I'll ever be a wrestling trainer, an agent, a coach, or anything like that."

Jeff Hardy still has a few more years left in the tank, and the fans should just enjoy what he brings to the table for as long as it lasts.

Jeff Hardy will defend the IC title against AJ Styles and Sami Zayn in a Ladder Match this Sunday at the Clash of Champions PPV.