AEW star had to get Vince McMahon's permission to do a dangerous spot in WWE

Ex-WWE star Jeff Hardy had to get approval from Vince McMahon for a scary spot in a match with RVD.

WWE legends RVD and Jeff Hardy have faced each other in various promotions. They first met in the ring in WWE and later in TNA and independent promotions.

On the Talk is Jericho podcast, host Chris Jericho asked Matt & Jeff Hardy about the worst bumps they've taken. Jeff recalled a nasty spot during a match with RVD, which he feels is the worst bump he has taken in the ring:

"Mine, without a doubt, is me and RVD. I wanted to get through this table vertical, for some reason. I had to get it cleared through Vince [McMahon]. It was like from a 12 or 14-footer. But the table was vertical and I wanted to go through the framing. And Rob moved and the table... knocked the wind out of me, couldn't breathe, thought I broke my back. It was terrible. I was thinking, 'Why'd I do that? I'm not doing that again.'" (from 57:10 to 57:42)

The last time Hardy and RVD met in the ring was at WrestleCon in 2015, when The Hardy Boyz faced RVD and Sabu.

Jeff Hardy's daring spots seem to have taken a toll on his body

Recent reports stated that Jeff Hardy was physically a "mess" going into the match against The Young Bucks at Double or Nothing.

Jeff was removed from his match at Dynamit following Double or Nothing, possibly because he suffered an injury in one of his previous matches.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Jeff Hardy is one of the most recognizable active wrestlers in the world today and it’s sad to hear that he’s not in the best condition. With all due respect to his career and what he’s done for the fans now is the time for him to slow it down and take care of his body. Jeff Hardy is one of the most recognizable active wrestlers in the world today and it’s sad to hear that he’s not in the best condition. With all due respect to his career and what he’s done for the fans now is the time for him to slow it down and take care of his body. https://t.co/WMpdT3siS8

Jeff Hardy has put his body on the line to entertain fans for over two decades, and his loyal fanbase hopes and prays he doesn't put his body through more damage.

