Legendary manager criticizes WWE for using Jeff Hardy's real-life issues in a storyline

Jeff Hardy has encountered some obstacles recently, after being sent home to recover following a rough night at a WWE Supershow in Edinburg, Texas. Hardy had a six-man tag team match at the live event that saw him team up with Drew McIntyre and Xavier Woods to take on Roman Reigns and The Usos.

Jeff Hardy appeared sluggish in the match and eventually disappeared into the crowd midway through it. Jim Cornette spoke about the former WWE Champion's real-life issues plaguing him in the past on his Drive Thru podcast.

The WWE Hall of Famer also discussed WWE bringing Hardy's issues to light on TV and using them in storylines such as his feud with Sheamus in 2020. Cornette was livid at the prospect of using these real-life problems of talent to make a story out of it.

"Always, always that is f***ing rotten whether it's Jeff or whether it was [Vince Russo] who did it with Hawk 20 years ago or whatever the case... Heyman bringing Sunny on ECW to talk about her issues. No, you bring real life into wrestling in a positive way where the people know things are true so you can wind it into the story you're telling. But I've never seen an upside in any way shape or form in any of the times anybody has worked having a substance abuse problem or shot on having a substance abuse problem or working, referring to a shoot substance abuse problem, any of it. No it's not good and I don't know why they keep doing it," Cornette said.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Unfortunately can confirm PWInsider's report that Jeff Hardy was sent home after what was called a "rough night" for him, that became evident as last night's live event match went on.



Matt Hardy gives an update on brother Jeff Hardy's condition

Matt Hardy is looking out for his younger brother after Jeff Hardy hit a rough patch recently.

After being sent home, Matt gave an update on how Jeff is doing now during a live stream on the HouseHardy Twitch Channel. The current AEW superstar revealed that the latter is doing much better now but it's not his story to go into detail.

“I did speak to Jeff a little bit today, and he’s okay, he’s good," said Matt. "And I think he’ll be fine, but once again, this isn’t my business, and if he wants to go into it in more detail, then he’ll do it himself. But Jeff is okay."

The WWE Universe holds a real soft place for Jeff Hardy and wants the Charismatic Enigma to get better so he can come back as his best self.

