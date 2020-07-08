Jeff Hardy has a heartwarming message for late WWE Superstar Umaga

Jeff Hardy reveals how he pays tribute to late WWE Superstar

Former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy was recently on WWE's The Bump and spoke about the late WWE Superstar Umaga. Umaga's real name is Edward Fatu and belongs to the prestigious Anoaʻi family. He had passed away when he was 36 years old in 2009.

Umaga is related to current WWE Superstars such as The Usos and Roman Reigns. He had initially debuted as part of a tag-team along with his cousin Matt Anoa'i, who is Roman Reign's elder brother.

While that gimmick did not work out, Edward received major success as Umaga. One of the major feuds that Umaga was part of was with The Charismatic Enigma Jeff Hardy. While speaking on WWE's The Bump, Jeff Hardy gave out an emotional message on how he still remembers Umaga and keeps him in his prayers.

Roman Reigns had recently tweeted a photo from a match between Jeff Hardy and Umaga. On being asked for Hardy's reaction, here is what he said:

''It was lightning in a bottle thing if that makes sense. He was such a good guy to work with on the road. I’ll never forget, and I still say it to this day let’s just go out there and chill because it’s a live event and not TV.''

He further talked about how he still pays tribute to Umaga every time he prays.

''Every time I pray I say hello to him because he was the most special rivalry that I’ve ever had in the ring, and a good friend. The falls count anywhere match we did was just magic. There was a Great American Bash show where we had a killer match as well and I had messed up and it led to one of my suspension.''

Jeff Hardy also talked about what a pleasure it was to work with Umaga. Adding that he was commended for his match with the former IC Champion even though he knew that he had 'messed up'.

Jeff Hardy is currently involved in a feud with Sheamus. Even though many fans have criticized the feud for being too controversial, it can't be denied that Jeff hardy has done a great job so far.

