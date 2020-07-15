 'Jeff Hardy is kind of untouchable' - Hurricane shares honest opinions on controversial SmackDown storyline

Gregory 'The Hurricane' Helms was the special guest on the latest edition of Sportskeeda UnSKripted with Chris Featherstone. During the Q&A session, The Hurricane back on his career while also talking about various aspects of the current product. SK reader Mike Ryan asked Hurricane about his thoughts on the ongoing Jeff Hardy storyline on SmackDown and whether or not it's hurting the Charismatic Enigma.

Hurricane is not a fan of the Jeff Hardy storyline

Hurricane admitted that he is not a fan of the angle but also explained why nothing could hurt Jeff Hardy at this point. According to Hurricane, Jeff Hardy has reached a level wherein the fans will cheer for him no matter what happens.

Hurricane felt that the storyline between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus isn't going to attract new fans. He also highlighted that the feud shifts the focus on Hardy's real-life struggles from the past. Hurricane felt no purpose in doing that if a new fan tuned into the show unknowing of Hardy's backstory.

Here's what Hurricane had to say about the Jeff Hardy storyline:

"I'm not a fan of it, I mean, I don't think if you can really hurt Jeff at this point. Jeff is kind of untouchable. Jeff is always going to be Jeff Hardy, and I think fans are always going to love him. The storyline doesn't really do a lot for me though I don't think it's going to bring in any new fans. If you don't know about Jeff and any of the problems Jeff has had in the past, like if you were a new fan and you don't know about it, a storyline like this kind of shines the flashlight on it and I don't really see the purpose of that. So, not crazy about it, but I love Jeff Hardy, so I got to support him."

Jeff Hardy's feud with Sheamus has seen many controversial segments that have included piss-throwing, broken bottles, and countless references to Jeff Hardy's substance abuse issues and sobriety.

Hardy and Sheamus are expected to face each other at Extreme Rules.

As for The Hurricane, don't forget to check out the full Q&A session in which he opens up about his feud against The Rock, Vince McMahon's outlook on the COVID-19 situation, his recent WWE departure and more.