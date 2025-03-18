Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy are injured; they have been ruled out of action

Both Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy have suffered injuries. They have now been medically put out of action.

At TNA: Sacrifice, the Hardy Boys were part of two big matches. Jeff faced Moose for the TNA X-Divisioon Championship in a ladder match. Meanwhile, Matt Hardy was part of a tag team match with Joe Hendry, Elijah, Nic Nemeth, and Leon Slater and faced The System and The Colons in a Steel Cage match.

Gia Miller provided updates on several TNA stars, including WWE legends Matt and Jeff Hardy. She revealed that Matt was currently being evaluated for a deviated septum, which meant he would not be medically cleared to compete.

This came on the back of Jeff, who was also injured. The exact nature of his injury was not revealed, but Miller reported that it was a lower-body injury, and as a result, he, too, was not cleared to compete.

Neither of the stars has talked about their injuries or how they are feeling, although it appeared that the injuries were nothing major. They could be back in action soon, but fans must stay tuned for more updates.

