Jeff Hardy on being one of the most unique Intercontinental Champions in WWE history

Current WWE Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy has discussed his current run as WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Jeff Hardy recently defeated AJ Styles to capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship for the fifth time in his career on the August 21, 2020 edition of SmackDown on FOX.

During a recent interview with Sport360, Jeff Hardy spoke about his admiration for iconic WWE Intercontinental Champions of the past such as "Macho Man" Randy Savage. Jeff Hardy reflected on watching Savage as Intercontinental Champion with his brother Matt Hardy, growing up in Cameron, North Carolina.

However, Jeff Hardy did admit that he believes he is one of the most unique Intercontinental Champions in WWE history:

“I see myself as one of the most unique Intercontinental champions of all time. The Macho Man Randy Savage was one of the reasons my brother and I started watching wrestling. There are so many great champions who have held this title, and for me to have it again gives me great confidence that before all is said on done for my career I might still be WWE Champion, or better still Universal Champion, something I have never held before,"

EXCLUSIVE: @JEFFHARDYBRAND gives a special shoutout to the WWE Universe following his Intercontinental Title victory. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/w3cTX3uc0A — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 22, 2020

Jeff Hardy on being WWE Intercontinental Champion

Continuing to discuss his current run as WWE Intercontinental Champion, Jeff Hardy admitted that it feels great to call himself a Champion in WWE at this point in his career:

“It’s nice to be in the present moment and still be winning. I knew I’d had it a few times over the years but to be a five-time Intercontinental Champion is a blessing. I am about to turn 43-years-old and to still be doing this I am blessed each and every day,"

Jeff Hardy returned to WWE in March of 2020 after close to twelve months out of action due to a knee injury. During that period of time on the sidelines, Jeff Hardy would enter a rehabilitation center to combat issues with substance abuse.

After making a successful return to SmackDown in March, Jeff Hardy has feuded with the likes of Sheamus and AJ Styles on the Blue brand. Currently a five-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, Jeff Hardy defended the Intercontinental Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura last week on SmackDown.

However, after the match, Jeff Hardy would be confronted by the returning former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, who claimed he is the rightful Champion.

Zayn was forced to vacate the Championship back in April because he was reticent to travel to Florida to take part in WWE recordings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.