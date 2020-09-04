Jeff Hardy's return to WWE has seen a lot of success for the Charismatic Enigma. After defeating Sheamus and winning their feud, he has since moved on to face AJ Styles and even defeated him to win the WWE Intercontinental title. Now, however, he is facing further opposition in the form of AJ Styles wanting a rematch and Sami Zayn returning and attacking Jeff Hardy, claiming to be the real Intercontinental Champion.

I’m back baby. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) August 29, 2020

Now, Sony Sports was live with Jeff Hardy on their Facebook page, where Jeff Hardy answered multiple questions about the feud and his time in the company. He also mentioned a special stipulation to settle things between himself, Sami Zayn, and AJ Styles.

Jeff Hardy suggests Triple Threat TLC match in WWE

Jeff Hardy talked about Sami Zayn's return and admitted that he was excited to face Zayn, having never faced him before.

"Sami Zayn... it's exciting in a way, because I've never worked with him. But he is just so annoying, and he talks way too much. He thinks he knows everything about everything going on in the WWE. And him claiming to be the Intercontinental Champion? He's been gone for like several months. It's annoying and exciting at the same time because I've never worked with the guy. I think he's a really good wrestler."

Jeff Hardy then went on to point out that he would love to have a Triple Threat TLC match between himself, AJ Styles, and Sami Zayn, to declare the one true WWE Intercontinental Champion.

"I would love to have a Triple Threat TLC match. That would be a dream match to have come true. Those two titles hanging above the ring or something like that. Yeah, it's also just so cool to work with AJ in the WWE world, because we have worked together in the past in other pro-wrestling worlds. It was a dream of mine that came true. We've known each other for so long. He's also... he's good and he knows it. I think that's a problem, I'm a very modest human being."

