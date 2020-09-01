Jeff Hardy reflects on the biggest pops of his WWE career

As WWE television shows and pay per view events are filmed in front of virtual fans inside the WWE ThunderDome (the Amway Center in Orlando, FL), current WWE Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy used this opportunity to reflect on some of the biggest crowd reactions of his career.

During a recent interview with Sport360, Jeff Hardy discussed the importance of having a live crowd at a WWE event. During this conversation, Jeff Hardy shared his recollection on some of the biggest "pops" he had received during his iconic WWE career:

“My first real experience of that was the tag-team ladder match with Edge and Christian. We had a seesaw spot with the two ladders and I just remember being so excited to pull that off. I remember jumping off the top rope and my butt hit that ladder and it seesawed and hit my brother and Christian if felt like it wouldn’t get any better than that. All those people just reacted to this one idea I had in my mind and was able to pull it off."

Jeff Hardy, along with his brother Matt, made their name in WWE by competing in spectacular ladder and TLC matches against the likes of The Dudley Boyz and Edge & Christian during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Other iconic Jeff Hardy moments?

Jeff Hardy's WWE career has been filled with iconic, high-risk and spectacular moments. After discussing the biggest pops that he had received during his WWE career, Jeff Hardy also reflected on some other unforgettable moments that he had shared with the WWE Universe.

One such moment was when Jeff Hardy climbed the over 30 foot RAW set and hit a Swanton Bomb onto Randy Orton during an episode of Monday Night RAW in 2007:

“Naturally, the 33-foot Swanton I did to Randy Orton was a big one, with the slow climb, it is one of the immortal moments that will always be cool."

Another iconic Jeff Hardy WWE moment was when WWE Hall of Famer Edge speared Jeff Hardy as he hung, along with the WWE World Tag Team Championships, from the Reliant Astrodome in Houston, Texas during their Tables, Ladders and Chairs match at WrestleMania X-Seven:

Advertisement

“The other is when Edge speared me off the thing that was holding the tag titles. It makes you feel somewhat super-human when you pull of something like that, and then hear 80,000 people just love it – it’s the best and I live for those moments.”

What is your favourite Jeff Hardy moment in WWE?