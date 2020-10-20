Jeff Hardy responds to Elias' Hell in a Cell challenge after RAW

The go-home episode of RAW before Hell in a Cell featured some big moments. While the show hasn't been well-received by the fans, the company did what it could to apply the final touches on the red brand's storylines before the PPV.

Elias was involved in a concert on RAW, in which he played two songs from his upcoming album, "Universal Truth". The Drifter returned for an encore but was ambushed by Jeff Hardy before playing his third song of the night.

Elias challenged Jeff Hardy to a singles match at Hell in a Cell in a backstage segment that aired later on during the show.

Jeff Hardy appeared on RAW Talk after the episode and accepted Elias' challenge.

Jeff Hardy vs. Elias.

Hell in a Cell 2020 Match Card

The updated match card for Hell in a Cell now has four matches.

Drew McIntyre (C) vs. Randy Orton (WWE Championship Hell in a Cell Match) Roman Reigns (C) vs. Jey Uso (WWE Universal Hell in a Cell I Quit Match) Bayley (C) vs. Sasha Banks (WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Hell in a Cell Match) Jeff Hardy vs. Elias

With one episode of SmackDown left before Hell in a Cell, WWE should ideally announce more matches for the PPV.

Elias' feud with Jeff Hardy

Elias returned from a lengthy injury layoff on last week's episode of RAW and attacked Jeff Hardy. The storyline was a continuation from an angle that started on SmackDown in May. Elias was written off TV through a hit-and-run accident, and Jeff Hardy was initially revealed as the suspect.

While Hardy's name was cleared, Elias still believes that the Charismatic Enigma was responsible for him being out of action.

During a recent interview with Ryan Boman for Sportskeeda ahead of RAW, Elias explained why he attacked Jeff Hardy.

"Yeah, here's the deal, man. If you guys saw SmackDown a few months back. This was before. I was still on TV. I show up to the building, and Jeff Hardy hits me with a car out in the parking lot, and it's crazy! They are asking everybody else, but nobody wants to come and ask me what went down. And I'm telling you, Jeff Hardy is the man that hit me with the car.

"I'm back because he seemingly escaped totally free, and everybody just loves the guy. Everybody's forgiven him, and I'm letting you know Elias hasn't yet! I had to smash him with a guitar, wake him up, let him know I'm back. He didn't kill me despite his best efforts and now, you know, I got more important things. I got my concert coming up but also Jeff Hardy. He's been put on notice. Absolutely."