Jeff Hardy reveals his favorite Premier League club and praises midfield star

Recent months have seen an increased crossover between WWE and the English Premier League, with the latest one being a tweet from the WWE Champion himself, Drew McIntyre.

An avid football fan, McIntyre posted a picture of himself and various WWE Superstars in the kits of the top ten clubs in the Premier League. He asked his followers who deserves to win the title race while cleverly staying neutral. The current WWE Champion supports Glasgow Rangers, who are flying on top of their own Premier League in Scotland.

Some of the connections in the picture make sense, like Sheamus in a Liverpool kit and Cesaro (who looks like Pep Guardiola) donning Manchester City colors. However, combining Baron Corbin and Braun Strowman with Manchester United and Leicester City, respectively, seems odd.

One of the weird connections in the picture is Jeff Hardy and Everton. However, the 'Charismatic Enigma' has since tweeted that he is indeed an Everton supporter. He even backed his claim by naming James Rodriguez as the signing of the Summer. The Colombian midfielder has made an impact for Everton in the Premier League so far, scoring five goals and assisting three.

Whether he actually follows the Merseyside club or not, Jeff Hardy is not the only WWE Superstar who is an "Everton man". In fact, there are quite a few names whose favorite Premier League club is Everton.

Drake Maverick is a long-time Everton supporter, while Fandango and Daniel Bryan have also shown their allegiance to the Toffees. Various other WWE Superstars support Premier League clubs, too, some of which have taken to Twitter to show their support.

Got a new set of bros @Arsenal – you guys know how to Partey. #COYG 🔴 pic.twitter.com/L65cJV5LJW — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) February 12, 2021

What is happening in the Premier League title race?

With all the talk of Jeff Hardy being an Everton supporter and naming James Rodriguez as the signing of the season, let's get to Drew McIntyre's question: "Who deserves it?"

As things stand, Manchester City are firmly in control of the Premier League title race. They are five points clear of second-placed Manchester United and have a game in hand over them. The Blues are also in excellent form, having beaten current Premier League champions Liverpool 4-1 last Sunday.

Hardy's Everton, on the other hand, are currently seventh. They do have a chance to climb into the top four, with two games in hand. Either way, it does seem that Man City are in prime position win the Premier League.