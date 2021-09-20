Jeff Hardy's match on WWE RAW could have major ramifications for Extreme Rules

Is Jeff Hardy about to shake up Extreme Rules?

WWE announced this afternoon that Jeff Hardy would reignite his longstanding feud with Sheamus tomorrow night on WWE RAW.

While this would typically cause a lot of eye rolls throughout the WWE Universe, this match will actually have some stakes. If Jeff Hardy defeats Sheamus tomorrow night on RAW, the United States Championship match between Damian Priest and Sheamus at Extreme Rules will become a triple threat.

WWE tweeted the following announcement regarding this important match:

"Before challenging #USChampion @ArcherofInfamy at #ExtremeRules, @WWESheamus meets an old rival in @JEFFHARDYBRAND tomorrow night on WWERaw! If The Charismatic Enigma is victorious, the United States title encounter will be a Triple Threat Match. 8/7c @USA_Network"

Will Jeff Hardy challenge for the United States Championship at Extreme Rules?

One of the biggest complaints about the current WWE product at the moment is the constant rematches with little to no stakes involved.

Adding a simple stipulation such as this can go a long way in allowing the viewers to care about a match they've already seen.

Whether Jeff Hardy wins the match or not, the fact that there is something on the line in this match on WWE RAW heading into Extreme Rules automatically makes it all the more important.

You can be sure that current WWE United States Champion Damian Priest will be watching this contest very closely because if The Charismatic Enigma defeats The Celtic Warrior, his odds of coming out of the pay-per-view with his championship title go down dramatically.

Do you think Jeff Hardy will defeat Sheamus on WWE RAW? Are you excited about the possibility of a triple threat match at Extreme Rules? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

