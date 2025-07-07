Jeff Hardy's wife, Beth, issues a sudden public warning

Jeff Hardy's wife, Beth, has sent out a warning now. She took to social media to share it with her followers.
In recent years, it has become all too common for fans to be conned by people on social media while pretending to be WWE stars. They make accounts resembling WWE or other wrestling stars, and then message them, in some way making them either believe they are in a relationship with the star, or to make them pay some amount of money. People have even lost their houses thanks to such scams.
With others like Alexa Bliss having to issue warnings in the past, Hardy's wife, Beth, has now issued a similar warning to fans. She said that Hardy had not made a new Instagram account with his TikTok name of EnlightenedJeffHardy. She said that it was a fake one. She also went on to give the even more worrying news that the verified Jeff Hardy Facebook account was also a fake one, and wasn't sure how that had slipped past the verification process of the social media giant.
"Happy Sunday, everyone! Jeff did NOT make a new IG with his @TikTok name @enlightenedjeffhardy. It’s a fake. Just like the 'verified' Jeff Hardy @facebook. Still don’t know how that slipped thru the cracks. 🤦🏻♀️🤷🏻♀️"
Fans will do well to note that this is the case and not fall into a trap laid by such imposter accounts.
