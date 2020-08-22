Jeff Hardy scores controversial Intercontinental Championship win

To say that the debut of WWE Thunderdome was memorable would be an understatement. In one of the night's two title matches, Jeff Hardy completed his redemption arc by defeating AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship.

Jeff Hardy's Excellent Adventure in 2020

The Charismatic Enigma returned to WWE and SmackDown earlier this year after missing a year of action due to an injury. Right off the bat, he faced King Corbin as his first feud. After defeating the King, he was entered into the tournament to crown a new IC Champion after Sami Zayn was stripped during the pandemic.

Before his match, however, he was involved in the parking lot incident that took Elias out of action. The situation also gave Sheamus another chance in the round robin while stripping Hardy of his shot winning the IC title once more.

Jeff Hardy eventually revealed Sheamus as the culprit and the two men would then enter into a feud built around Jeff's demons. Hardy came out on top and put his name on the board to challenge Styles for the title.

Styles didn't let a golden opportunity go by, however, as he took a cheap shot on Hardy during the opening-segment attack of RETRIBUITION. It caused Hardy to enter into his title match effectively on one leg. Styles certainly took advantage of the injury during the match.

Despite the injury, the Charismatic Enigma was able to overcome not only his mental demons but also the physical obstacles he faced in the bout.

However, the finish to the match was controversial. As Styles went for the Styles Clash, Jeff Hardy kicked him and The Phenomenal One was hit with the knee brace on The Charismatic Enigma's leg. Hardy would then hit a Twist of Fate and followed it up with a Swanton Bomb to pick up the win and be crowned as the new Intercontinental Champion.

Will Styles be out for revenge or will someone new fall into the path of the new IC Champion. Will a rematch take place at SummerSlam or on next week's show? Whatever happens, Jeff Hardy's plate just got a lot heavier.