Jeff Hardy secures win in Symphony Of Destruction match despite scary spot

Jeff Hardy emerged victorious in his Symphony of Destruction match against Elias despite being involved in a scary spot.

The Charismatic Enigma won after he hit Elias with a Swanton Bomb outside the ring. However, his head hit the steel steps as he executed his finisher to get the win. It seems that Jeff Hardy was lucky enough to not suffer any serious injury and made his way out of the ThunderDome on his own.

This match was the culmination of Hardy and Elias' rivalry and would mark the end of it as well.

The Symphony Of Destruction match was an incredibly tight affair as both Jeff Hardy and Elias hit each other was with some incredible offense while using some of the many instruments available ringside.

Elias would use guitar picks to attack Jeff Hardy as well during the match.

This did not prove enough to stop The Charismatic Enigma, who picked himself up rather quickly and proceeded to deliver some pain of his own onto Elias, throwing him through the drum set nearby.

Things really changed though when Elias attempted to hit Jeff Hardy with a broken guitar only to stab a speaker nearby, which ended up electrocuting The Drifter.

This allowed Jeff Hardy to place his rival onto a table, where he would then proceed to hit the Swanton Bomb. This is when Hardy almost botched his finisher as he hit his head on the steel steps.

Jeff Hardy's match was interrupted by R-Truth and other roster members

One of the more interesting spots in the match, saw Elias walk up towards what seemed to be a moving piano. On opening the cover of the instrument, it was revealed to be R-Truth who was hiding with his WWE 24/7 Championship.

This then resulted in a huge interruption to Elias' match with Jeff Hardy, as other members of the roster such as Erik, Akira Tozawa, Drew Gulak, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik came out to chase the 24/7 Champion.

However, this spot ended quickly after Jeff Hardy and Elias took matters into their own hands when they took out R-Truth's challengers using guitars.

Despite the entertaining interference, the Symphony Of Destruction match delivered a lot of spots and saw Jeff Hardy emerge victorious to seemingly end the feud.