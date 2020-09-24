Jeff Hardy on 'The Hardy Girlz' and his thoughts on the Women's Tag Team Championship

Jeff Hardy and his brother att Hardy are arguably the most iconic tag team in WWE history and among the most iconic tag teams in wrestling history. While we've seen several great tag teams emerge in every generation, it's hard to point a finger at what it was that made Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy so special.

Perhaps it was the fact that Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy wrestled alongside two other iconic teams in The Dudley Boyz and Edge & Christian. And while The Hardy Boyz's time together wasn't as long as many remember it to be, the impact they had was undeniable.

Jeff Hardy was asked about his thoughts on the Women's Tag Team titles and he was full of praise for it, even teasing his daughters becoming The Hardy Girlz. Speaking to the Daily Star, Jeff Hardy said:

“It’s amazing, it’s like I saw it coming! Seeing those tag titles and thinking of the first time my brother and I won [the men’s tag titles], it was just so inspiring to me. The all-women’s pay-per-view Evolution was a thing and the women are tearing it up just as much as the dudes are. It’s awesome, man… if my daughters ever wanted to wrestle, just the idea of the Hardy Girlz sounds amazing. Who knows what the future holds? But I am in love with the women’s tag team titles – that’s an awesome thing.”

Has WWE done justice to Jeff Hardy, The Hardy Boyz, and other tag teams with the Women's Tag Team Titles?

WWE used to have a glorious tag team division, but it's no secret that they've reduced the emphasis and importance of their tag team division significantly over the last decade.

For teams like FTR (fka The Revival), it was WWE's apathy to the tag team division that made them ask for their release. While the Women's Tag Team titles have been a step in the right direction, it's hard to say that they've been handled well.

Advertisement

There seems to be a relative short-sightedness when booking the women's tag team divisions and while Jeff Hardy may not have paid attention to the details, he's right in being excited about the titles.

Ultimately, WWE needs to put more emphasis and stop breaking up teams abruptly as they did with The IIconics. Jeff Hardy will likely never be in a tag team again after Matt Hardy's departure from WWE early on in 2020.