Speaking to Metro, Jeff Hardy spoke about his upcoming music album which is scheduled to be released in 2021. The Charismatic Enigma discussed his love for music and even revealed one of the songs that will be in his album. Jeff Hardy also spoke about a potential future collaboration with Elias, not in the ring, but in music.

Jeff Hardy shared the name of one of his songs in his upcoming album. The song is titled 'Vaccine', and how it is the ultimate hope for humanity at this point. Hardy said that he is eager to get back to his studio in Nashville to write more music.

"God, so many good ideas that are gonna be out hopefully in 2021 if I can get back to Nashville to record them. I wrote this song called Vaccine about how a vaccine is needed, because that’s the ultimate hope as far as the world because you see it every day on the news." H/t Metro

Jeff Hardy would love to release a song with Elias

Jeff Hardy recently ended his feud with fellow music lover Elias. The culmination of their rivalry was at their Symphony of Destruction match, which saw Hardy come out on top. However, The Charismatic Enigma is not done with Elias and revealed that he would love to collab with the latter on a song.

"Even with Elias, I think there’s something gonna happen as far as me and him doing maybe one song together. Music kinda bonds us, you know!" H/t Metro

Elias himself had an album released back in October, titled 'WWE: Universal Truth'. A possible Jeff Hardy and Elias collaboration would not be too far-fetched especially considering the shared interest they both have in music. Jeff Hardy has had four albums released prior to his upcoming 2021 album, whereas Elias has had two.

It would be fun to see both WWE Superstars working together on music. Both men have experience in the music industry and the chemistry is visible from their time in the ring. Hopefully, we will get to see them work on a WWE album in the near future.