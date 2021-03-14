Jeff Hardy says that he wants to be a world champion again in WWE

Jeff Hardy is a veteran in professional wrestling, and he has created some memorable moments that many wrestling fans cherish to this day. Though he has been relegated to the midcard on WWE RAW, Hardy recently stated that he wants to be the world champion again.

Jeff Hardy is a former three-time world champion. He held the WWE Championship once and the World Heavyweight Championship twice during his previous run in the WWE. He was also a three-time world champion in TNA.

On the ESPN West Palm podcast, Jeff Hardy mentioned that he hopes to hold a world championship again, whether it's the WWE Championship or the Universal Championship.

"I said I'd like to win the Royal Rumble but most likely that's never gonna happen, I think the one thing more than anything I would like to be the World Champion again or the Universal Champion again. Just for a little bit. Even if its for - flashback to CM Punk [cashed in], I was like champion for I don't know, maybe a minute and then he cashed in his money in the bank so just one more time I would like to do that and it will make it all worthwile"

During his world title reigns, Jeff Hardy was immensely popular, and he was pushed as WWE's main babyface. But all three of these reigns were quite short, so fans never got the chance to see Hardy have a lengthy run as the champion.

Jeff Hardy recently competed for the WWE Championship at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view

Jeff Hardy came up short at Elimination Chamber

Last month, Shane McMahon announced that the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship would feature Drew McInyre defending the WWE Championship against five other former WWE Champions.

Adam Pearce then named McIntyre's opponents, including Jeff Hardy, despite the fact that the Charismatic Enigma has struggled to pick up wins on WWE RAW. While Hardy delivered soe remarkable spots, didn't seem like a genuine threat to McIntyre's reign in the Elimination Chamber Match.

Advertisement

Hardy is currently 43 years old, and some fans might point to his age and his midcard status as signs that his days as a main eventer are over. Still, anything can happen in WWE. Edge (47) is set to headline WrestleMania in the latest chapter of his comeback story, so while a title run for Hardy seems unlikely, crazier things have happened.