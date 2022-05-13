"Just a fun part of the industry" - Jeff Jarrett could appear for four top promotions including WWE (Exclusive)

Jeff Jarrett is one of the most accomplished superstars in wrestling history who has had Hall of Fame-worthy careers in multiple promotions. The legendary star recently spoke to Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta and teased working with several companies in the near future.

Jeff Jarrett explained that professional wrestling has transitioned to the streaming era over the past few years. The evolution in how people consume wrestling content has enabled him to do business with different organizations.

Double J spoke about the "instantaneous" exchange of information between fans and wrestling promoters and said anything was possible in the present generation. Jarrett proceeded to name WWE, Game Changer Wrestling (GCW), AAA, and NWA as the promotions he could potentially show up for moving forward:

"I think that's just a fun part of the industry because we've definitely transitioned over the last, I'd say, three to five or seven years, into the, I call it, the streaming world. In the streaming generation, our phones are in our pockets, and you can call it the YouTube generation. The exchange of information and content creation is instantaneous. I think it's a healthy way for the industry for me to be able to pop up in WWE, Game Changer, AAA, and NWA. I was on their show earlier. So, you never know, Riju, and I think it's healthy for the industry to have that kind of diversity." [9:34 - 10:20]

In addition to his wrestling assignments, Jeff Jarett has also tasted massive success in the podcasting world.

The 54-year-old star's 'My World' show with Conrad Thompson recently completed its one-year anniversary. Jarrett, as expected, is a very happy man after the milestone:

"You know, just never say never. On the podcast, we just celebrated me and Conrad, our one-year (anniversary)," noted Jarrett. "It's been one year since we've been doing the podcast, and we've been going down the roads and talking about different stories, whether it's the Ring ka King experience in India that relates obviously to Sportskeeda." [8:35 - 8:54]

Jeff Jarrett talks about his recent work with WWE and other companies

Jarrett last appeared on WWE television on the January 21, 2022, episode of SmackDown during a backstage segment with Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura. Additionally, the veteran has worked angles for AAA, and he opened up about his TripleMania storyline featuring Mexican Luchador Latin Lover.

Jeff Jarrett, now known as The Last Outlaw, has also been involved in a program with EFFY for Game Changer Wrestling. JJ was thrilled to explore different avenues and keep his options open:

"It could be the TripleMania and the Monterrey Boxing and Wrestling Commission confiscating my tortillas, and me and Latin Lover continued to carry on out in-ring action backstage. He's the one who left in an ambulance, not me, or you talk to EFFY and Game Changer Wrestling," stated Jarrett. "All the different avenues, and you know, the WWE came and did SmackDown in my hometown, and there was an appearance. The world is just rapidly changing, and you never really know, not just myself, but where people are going to pop up." [8:54 - 9:34]

Unsurprisingly enough, Jeff Jarrett confirmed that he's also open to a role in AEW, and you can read more on that right here.

Please link back to this article and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from it.

A WWE Hall of Famer explains the secret behind AJ Styles' success in the company right here.

Edited by Kartik Arry