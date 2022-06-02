Jeff Jarrett appears on the latest edition of Broken Skull Sessions

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Jeff Jarrett is the latest guest in the Broken Skull Session with Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Jarrett worked for Vince McMahon's company from 1992 to 1996 and from 1997 to 1999. While there, he initially became notable for his country & western singer gimmick, and later as a staple of the upper mid-card during the company’s fabled Attitude Era. During this Attitude Era run, he enjoyed reigns as Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion. After a long time away from WWE, working for and even founding rival promotions, Jarrett returned in 2018 to receive a Hall of Fame induction. He also worked for WWE as a producer from 2019 - 2021.

It has now been revealed that Jarrett is the subject of the latest episode of Broken Skull Sessions, an interview show hosted by Stone Cold Steve Austin. On the show, Austin sat down with Jarrett for a conversation outlining his career and the trials and tribulations he has faced. WWE took to Twitter to confirm Jarrett's appearance in a post that also noted its air date.

"@RealJeffJarrett knows how to make sweet music with his guitar. Stream an all-new #BrokenSkullSessions this Friday exclusively on @peacockTV in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else!" the company wrote.

Jeff Jarrett has a new role in WWE

Jeff Jarrett was recently re-hired for a new set of backstage duties in Vince McMahon's company.

It has been reported that Jarrett will now work as the senior vice president of live events for WWE, with his duties only recently beginning. This position is considerably higher for Jarrett on the company's corporate ladder, who worked just as a producer until 2021.

Jarrett's last WWE match was a losing effort against Elias back in 2019, following his Royal Rumble appearance.

It will be interesting to see what Jeff Jarrett has to say on BSS and see if his new role in WWE goes well. You can read more about Double-J by clicking here.

