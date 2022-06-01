"You don't have to do this with me" – How Jeff Jarrett reacted to WWE legend quitting the company alongside him

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg commented on leaving the World Wrestling Federation in 1995.

After signing with the company in 1994, Dogg performed under the ring name 'The Roadie' and served as an assistant to Jeff Jarrett. WWE's creative planned a feud between the two at the beginning of 1995 after Jarrett released his song With My Baby Tonight. While Jeff sang the song himself, the promotion, to spark the feud, planned to reveal that it was Road Dogg behind the vocals.

Before the storyline could be executed, Jarrett and his assistant left the company following the In Your House pay-per-view in Nashville. However, the former D-Generation X member returned to the promotion in 1996.

Speaking on the latest episode of his Oh You Didn't Know podcast, he revealed that Jarrett had stopped him from quitting along with him:

"Well, I did not have it long enough to know I was giving up, to be quite honest with you. But it was a crazy time, we will get into it, we were getting granular, I will use the Jeff Jarrett word as we are going to speak about Jeff a lot. We were getting granular in all the decision makings but, you know, it was, I did not know what I was going to do. Jeff had a great thing going and Jeff was not happy and I told him, 'I am with you.' He said, 'You don't have to be bro, you can stay right here and keep doing your thing.' Jeff was very honest with me. And this is all going down in the middle of the ring in 1995 in Nashville In Your House. I am leaning over to him and he is saying you don't have to do this with me."

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg opens up on how he reacted to getting fired

The former WWF star was released as part of a backstage revamp of the promotion earlier this year.

In an interview with WrestleZone, he explained that though not happy with the decision, he found logic in it:

“Look, Firing me was a business decision. Was it a decision that I approved of? Heck no, but acceptance doesn’t mean approval.” (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Apart from serving the company as a wrestler, Road Dogg has also worked for WWE as a head writer. It remains to be seen if he decides to return to the company.

