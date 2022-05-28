Road Dogg opens up on how he reacted to being fired

Former WWE producer Road Dogg recently reacted to the company's decision to let him go earlier this year.

James started his work backstage with the creative team back in 2014. He was then offered the role of lead SmackDown writer/producer in 2016. After WrestleMania 35, the former D-Generation X member opted out of the head writer's position.

Later that year, he dived into a new role that saw him helping talent with their promos and character development for WWE's developmental brand NXT. The WWE Hall of Famer also went on to produce NXT matches.

In an interview with WrestleZone, he explained that despite not being happy with WWE's decision to release him, he made peace with it.

“Look, Firing me was a business decision. Was it a decision that I approved of? Heck no, but acceptance doesn’t mean approval.” [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Road Dogg comments on NXT's transformation

The 53-year-old, in the same interview, expressed his views on NXT's transformation last year.

The developmental brand, which is the brainchild of Road Dogg's good friend and former stablemate Triple H, got a makeover that saw it adopt a multi-colored theme. The former black and gold brand also added a fresh crop of superstars to its roster.

Speaking to Wrestlezone, the former WWE head writer professed that Vince McMahon is extremely shrewd when it comes to business opportunities.

"That’s what NXT was originally. It became, because of the TV rights deal, a third brand. It was never really intended to be a third brand and it was never thought about from a business standpoint as a third brand. It was always thought of as developmental [from the higher ups]. I think it got away from its roots a little bit. I think Vince [McMahon] came down there and said ‘We’re gonna do things a little differently now.’ I think he saw an opportunity to do that and he took it. I think he’s wanted it to be run, so that’s how it’s being run now," Dogg said. [H/T 411 Wrestling]

With Road Dogg being cut off from the company during a backstage revamp this year, it would be interesting to see if the former superstar returns to the company in the future.

