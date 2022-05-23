"We’re gonna do things a little differently now" - Hall of Famer Road Dogg on NXT's evolution

Former NXT producer Road Dogg shared his insights on the brand's transformation and shift in focus since its inception.

The WWE legend is known for his tenure with the company in the mid-90s alongside tag team partner Billy Gunn as The New Age Outlaws. He was also a part of the D-Generation X stable.

After departing the company in 2001, he returned in 2011 before taking on the role of a trainer and producer for NXT in 2014. Earlier this year, he was released from his contract.

Speaking on the developmental brand during a recent interaction with Bill Pritchard of Wrestlezone, Dogg talked about the brand's transformation. He also explained how NXT distanced itself from the original plans over time as it was never meant to be the third brand.

"That’s what NXT was originally. It became, because of the TV rights deal, a third brand. It was never really intended to be a third brand and it was never thought about from a business standpoint as a third brand. It was always thought of as developmental [from the higher ups]. I think it got away from its roots a little bit. I think Vince [McMahon] came down there and said ‘We’re gonna do things a little differently now.’ I think he saw an opportunity to do that and he took it. I think he’s wanted it to be run, so that’s how it’s being run now," Dogg said. [H/T 411 Wrestling]

Road Dogg on NXT releasing Dexter Lumis

Over the past couple of years, WWE has released a plethora of superstars across the main roster and developmental territory. Last month, ten NXT superstars, including the likes of Harland, Malcolm Bivens, Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, Persia Pirotta, and Paige Prinzivalli, were released from their contracts.

During the interaction with Wrestlezone, Road Dogg spoke about the release of Dexter Lumis. He added that the brand is focused on getting young talents.

"I think what his [Dexter Lumis] deal was, I think [it was] his age. You know what I mean? He’s not 40, but he ain’t 25 either. Right now, what they’re trying to do is get as many young talents up and running as they possibly can because then you’re gonna see a few of those thoroughbreds stick out and you’re gonna go ‘Okay, there’s so and so, we’re gonna send her to SmackDown. We’re gonna send him to Raw’." [H/T 411 Wrestling]

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Fightful has learned that Dexter Lumis has been released by WWE. Fightful has learned that Dexter Lumis has been released by WWE.

Despite no longer being associated with the company, Road Dogg often takes to social media to share his thoughts and insights on WWE. During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, the wrestling legend also talked about how he would love to work backstage at AEW. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the former DX member.

