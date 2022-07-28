"The best sports entertainer that Japan has ever produced" - WWE Hall of Famer has huge praise for Shinsuke Nakamura

Jeff Jarrett recently praised Shinsuke Nakamura, claiming that he is the "best sports entertainer Japan has ever produced."

Double-J recently came into the spotlight after he was announced as the special guest referee for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match between The Usos and The Street Profits. The two teams will square off at SummerSlam on July 30 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jarrett will also be part of Ric Flair's Last Match, teaming with Jay Lethal to take on The Nature Boy and Andrade El Idolo in the show's main event on July 31.

Jeff Jarrett recently appeared on WWE's The Bump, where he discussed a variety of topics, including his wrestling and singing career. When the conversation turned to former Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, Double-J had plenty of praise:

"When you see him (Shinsuke) perform live in Japan, in a dome show. And his entrance is just mesmarizing and the motif, the ode to Michael Jackson. And then he gets in the ring and kicks a** the way he does. And super aggressive and super athletic. He is truly, in a lot of ways, I don't wanna say the first, but to me he is the best sports entertainer that Japan has ever produced. Maybe by a long shot." said Jeff Jarrett [51:33 to 54:04]

You can check out the full episode of WWE's The Bump below:

Nakamura, apart from his hard-hitting strong style and in-ring storytelling, has always had one of the best entrances in pro wrestling, no matter which company he competes for.

Shinsuke Nakamura recently posted a picture with Jeff Jarrett

Shinsuke Nakamura recently took to Twitter to post a picture of himself with WWE hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett.

When the tweet was brought up on WWE's The Bump, Jarrett talked about Shinsuke and how the Japanese superstar impressed him in and out of the ring.

Nakamura is currently embroiled in a feud with Intercontinental Champion Gunther, losing a match to the champ's sidekick Ludwig Keiser on last week's SmackDown. A match for the title hasn't been announced for SummerSlam, but it wouldn't be a stretch to say that the two might clash at the upcoming premium live event.

Shinsuke Nakamura might not have fulfilled all the expectations fans had when he first signed with WWE in 2016. Apart from winning the NXT Championship, he won no world titles in the company. Despite this, he is one of WWE's biggest international superstars and one of the company's faces on the global scene.

We asked Eric Bischoff to clarify his controversial comments about CM Punk here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far