WWE legend praises Sami Zayn following his WrestleMania contest 

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has given his thoughts on the match between Sami Zayn and Johnny Knoxville, which took place in April this year at WrestleMania.

Whilst Zayn vs Knoxville did not feature the troupes of a classic wrestling match, the contest had many entertaining segments that kept fans on the edge of their seats for the entire contest. Both men truly encapsulated the entertainment aspect of WWE.

Speaking on his podcast, My World with Jeff Jarrett, the Hall of Famer stated how Sami's skills helped make the match the spectacle that it was.

"Sami Zayn at WrestleMania with Johnny Knoxville – no, it’s not a 5-star mat classic and all that kind of stuff, but the entertainment value. I get that it’s not for everyone. I’m well aware of it. But if you’re a fan of sports entertainment, which I am and know it rings cash registers in massive ways, there’s a real talent level and high skill set of doing what Sami did on so many levels." H/T 411Mania

𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚌𝚑𝚎𝚜 𝙲𝚑𝚊𝚗𝚌𝚎 🏴‍☠️ @patcheschance I can’t believe Sami Zayn and Johnny Knoxville went out and did an Attitude Era Hardcore Title Match x Jackass crossover at #WrestleMania I can’t believe Sami Zayn and Johnny Knoxville went out and did an Attitude Era Hardcore Title Match x Jackass crossover at #WrestleMania https://t.co/KHuYdnT1In

Whilst the match was not billed as heavily as a world title match, Sami Zayn vs Johnny Knoxville was one of the standout matches from WrestleMania this year.

Sami Zayn on working with Johnny Knoxville

Whilst the build-up to the match between the former Intercontinental Champion and The Jackass Star was entertaining, many were questioning if the match would deliver considering Knoxville's inexperience in the ring.

Speaking on After The Bell, Sami spoke about how this sort of match would only work with a celebrity like Johnny Knoxville as his opponent.

"I couldn’t have done it with anyone else except Johnny Knoxville, because he’s not a conventional wrestler. He’s not even a conventional celebrity. Like if I was wrestling Leonardo DiCaprio, we wouldn’t be doing this stuff. It’s because that’s what Johnny Knoxville does. He does gags and goofs, and he gets it this way, that way, whatever. So it could only have worked with him." H/T Wrestling News

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn My Wrestlemania match against Johnny Knoxville is one of my all time favorites. Definitely one of the matches I’m most proud of.

I’ve had a lot of great matches in my career, I’d put this up with any of them.

Anyone who saw this match will remember it. That’s as good as it gets. My Wrestlemania match against Johnny Knoxville is one of my all time favorites. Definitely one of the matches I’m most proud of.I’ve had a lot of great matches in my career, I’d put this up with any of them.Anyone who saw this match will remember it. That’s as good as it gets.

With the inclusion of various contraptions and absurd moments, the showdown between the pair entertained both the fans inside AT&T Stadium in Dallas and those watching at home.

What did Bret Hart think of AEW doing a tournament to honor his brother? We asked the Hitman here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far