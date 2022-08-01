'Ric Flair did the unthinkable - Jeff Jarrett praises his opponent after their historic match (Exclusive)

Ric Flair and Jeff Jarrett participated in a historic night as the former bid farewell to arguably the greatest career in pro wrestling history. Double J may have been Flair's opponent in this classic showdown, but he was effusive with his praise following the contest.

For those that missed the legend's last match, The Nature Boy teamed up with Andrade El Idolo to take on Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. As one would expect, the match ended with Flair and Andrade El Idolo going over the two heels.

In an exclusive provided to Sportskeeda Wrestling, our good friend Jarrett said the following words:

“Ric Flair did the unimaginable. Unthinkable and unbelievable performance again. A truly magical night for a fan of Flair."

Woo! How fitting was it that it was Jarrett and Flair's biggest fan, Lethal, that got to do the honors for him in his very last outing?

Jeff Jarrett had a rather busy weekend even without the big Ric Flair match!

Anyone who caught SummerSlam knows Jarrett was the official for the Street Profits vs. Usos match in his home state of Tennessee.

Jeff Jarrett is currently an integral part of WWE, serving as the Senior Vice President of Live Events. It was thrilling to see him participating in a match, not in WWE, especially when the company's not been known to lend talent to pursuits outside the company.

Even though Nature Boy did look his age at certain points during the match, Jarrett was a bumping machine and made Flair look like the star he is.

Special thanks to Sportskeeda Wrestling's good friend Conrad Thompson for allowing Flair to end his career with the utmost flair.

