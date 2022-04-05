"I always incredibly respected him for that"- Jeff Jarrett talks about retired WWE Superstar 

Jeff Jarrett was recently asked about the retirement of Triple H.

The former WWE Superstar and The Game are both legends of their own accord and shared the ring multiple times in the '90s during the Attitude Era.

While a guest at the Ad Free Supershow Media Scrum, the former WCW Champion looked back and shared how him and the King of Kings both shared interest in creating stars for future generations.

“We wrestled in the Attitude Era and that’s when our in-ring kind of crossed. What I always admired about him from the beginning was his business mindset and then obviously, NXT in the very early days. I think we both sort of have the mentality of ‘how can we create stars for tomorrow?’"

Jarrett added:

“I think the one that I respect and I think I have in common with him, or one of the things, is just kind of that desire to get the satisfaction of finding new talent, developing them, and then really sending them off. I always incredibly respected him for that.” (h/t WrestlingInc)

Jeff Jarrett was inducted into WWE's Hall of Fame Class of 2018 and was last seen on the brand in January 2022. He recently made an appearance at AAA's Invading WrestleCon.

Jeff Jarrett wants to compete in 2022

It's been a while since fans have witnessed the Hall of Famer active in the ring, especially one in WWE.

Speaking with Muscle Man Malcolm in March 2022, Jarrett stated that even though he is busy with other ventures outside of wrestling, one being involved with a collegiate basketball organization, he still wants to compete inside the squared circle.

"I’ve got a lot of different avenues I’m taking right now, but no, I don’t think it’s the last time you see me in the ring this year.” (h/t Fightful)

Jeff Jarrett @RealJeffJarrett



It was great to catch up with Stone Cold…



Double J says…oh, gimme a hell yeah!



@steveaustinBSR

@myworldpod Just a few minutes before Steve tore the house down last night at #WrestleMania !!It was great to catch up with Stone Cold…Double J says…oh, gimme a hell yeah!@myworldpod Just a few minutes before Steve tore the house down last night at #WrestleMania !! It was great to catch up with Stone Cold…Double J says…oh, gimme a hell yeah! @steveaustinBSR @myworldpod https://t.co/6ZjYErPbqt

If the Hall of Famer makes a return, especially in the WWE ring, he won't be the first to do so, joining the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin who recently made an appearance on WrestleMania.

Brock Lesnar has an unexpected challenger. Catch the SK Exclusive here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku