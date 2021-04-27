"He can go as far as he wants" - Jeff Jarrett praises a promising WWE RAW star (Exclusive)

The current WWE RAW roster is loaded with talent and Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett believes Elias is a superstar who's full of potential. He said as much in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, where he discussed a variety of hot topics, including his upcoming podcast.

What makes WWE RAW Superstar Elias so very special?

Legendary pro wrestler Jeff Jarrett, who celebrated 35 years in the business this year, had the utmost praise for the WWE RAW star. This is what Jarrett said about Elias:

"He's got a cool vibe about him. I've said it many, many times on record. That he can go as far as he wants. He's got to take the bull by the horns and just keep on, keeping on. He's got a lot of talent in and outside the ring. He's a natural showman," said Jeff Jarrett.

Elias, who uses his guitar as a weapon, is often considered to be a modern-day version of Jeff Jarrett by many fans. He currently teams up with Jaxson Ryker on WWE RAW, and until recently, the duo was shown to be allied with Shane McMahon.

Jeff Jarrett and Elias competed in a match on WWE RAW in 2019, which was his first match on the brand in over 19 years. They even shared a moment in the Royal Rumble the very same year.

