Jeff Jarrett has a special message for fans in India [Exclusive]

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett had a special message for his fans in India during his latest chat with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Jeff Jarrett stated that he has nothing but love and affection for his fans in India and added that he hopes to see them soon.

Check out the full quote below:

"It goes without saying, my affinity and affection and love for the people of India... I truly think India is the next frontier and I hope to see you guys soon I'll just say that." Jarrett said.

I spoke to @RealJeffJarrett for @SKWrestling_ recently, and he gushed with praise for @IAmEliasWWE. Tune in to the @MyWorldPodcast with @HeyHeyItsConrad for all the coolest stories!https://t.co/jzRfcVl6wk — Riju Dasgupta (@rdore2000) April 27, 2021

Jeff Jarrett has organized wrestling events in India in the past

Jeff Jarrett used to manage a promotion called Ring Ka King in India back in the day. The promotion was backed by TNA and featured several popular names including Jarrett himself.

The promotion held a tournament for the Ring Ka King World title, with former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan defeating Scott Steiner in the finals to win the belt.

Advertisement

Jeff Jarrett has previously spoken about the importance of India as a market for pro-wrestling. Check out his comments below:

"It’s very important. You know, we are here at The Westin, minutes away from Film City (site of the Impact Zone in Mumbai) and this isn’t my first time in India producing professional wrestling," stated Jarrett. "But it’s very obvious that over the last 120 days, Anthem Wrestling and the new ownership and the new regime...it’s a rebuilding of the brand and it’s a priority."

"My family’s been in the business for over 70 years, so to do something that is a first is very hard," Jarrett added. "And so producing Impact on Indian soil is truly history making. It’s something that no one takes lightly. We are very, very excited, from the production to the administration to the talent, every facet of our organisation is truly excited."

Ring Ka King was well received by pro-wrestling fans in India, and they would love to see Jeff Jarrett come by again in the near future.

Advertisement

Check out 'My World with Jeff Jarrett,' a new podcast hosted by Conrad Thompson. New shows drop every Tuesday at http://AdFreeShows.com.