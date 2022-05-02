Jeff Jarrett talks about turning up on AAA's WrestleCon event

Jeff Jarrett recently opened up on his shocking appearance during AAA's WrestleCon show.

During the promotion's 'AAA Invades WrestleCon' show, Psycho Clown was scheduled for a one-on-one fight against Black Taurus. Despite getting the win, Clown was still on the receiving end of a beatdown when Jeff and Karen Jarrett, alongside La Empresa, attacked him before removing his mask.

During the segment, it was also revealed that Jarrett was behind the group.

Speaking with Mike Dagger of Lucha Libre Online, the WWE Hall of Famer shared the history he has with the promotion, detailing how he has been involved with the company since 2003.

"If you're a fan of Lucha Libre, and you are obviously [referring to Mike Dagger] but I'm talking to the folks if you, if you're a longtime fan you know that I've been involved with AAA since Antonio Pena, 2003 was my first show. So we're coming up on 20 years," Jarrett said. [0:40-1:07]

He also detailed the reasons behind his return and the passion he has for Lucha Libre. Jarrett went on to say that this was not his first run-in with Psycho Clown and that he wanted to make a statement.

Jeff Jarrett reveals his current status with AAA

Since making his shocking appearance during WrestleCon, the WWE Hall of Famer has been active with the promotion. He also appeared during AAA TripleMania XXX.

During the show, Jeff Jarrett, his wife Karen Jarrett, and Rey Escorpion insulted the Latin Lover when he was awarded a plaque to commemorate his achievements. Latin was then helped by the returning Vampiro, where they both cleaned the ring.

It remains to be seen what role the WWE Hall of Famer will play in AAA in the near future. From the looks of it, he could be embroiled in a feud against Latin Lover.

