Hall of Famer wishes he worked with Chris Jericho in WWE

Jeff Jarrett has named Chris Jericho as someone he wishes he worked with after Vince McMahon purchased WCW.

McMahon acquired the contracts of several WCW wrestlers in 2001, leading to an invasion storyline involving WWE and WCW/ECW.

The WWE Chairman decided against rehiring Jarrett, meaning the six-time Intercontinental Champion did not participate in the on-screen rivalry between the rival promotions.

Speaking on his My World podcast, Jarrett was asked to reveal who he wanted to face in WWE around that time.

“Jericho,” Jarrett said. “That’s a good question you ask. He came in and I didn’t really get any interaction with him, and now I’m in WCW and he’s up there climbing the ladder quickly. You know, all that, and he was with Rock and [Steve] Austin. He was a new talent. That was one. The Austin program, I knew… never gonna happen. I would have to look at a roster but I can remember because he [Chris Jericho] was right in that mix. His promos, he could talk, he could talk from day one. We had some interaction in ‘96 [1997] when I was in WCW, but our paths never crossed creatively, so to speak.”

Chris Jericho has won titles in WCW, WWE, NJPW, and now, AEW. The GOAT 🐐 #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/8lhx0UkDUZ — Jack (@LoungeActJack) September 1, 2019

As Jeff Jarrett alluded to, he almost certainly would not have worked with Steve Austin if Vince McMahon had rehired him. Jarrett explained on his podcast last week that his real-life animosity with Austin also affected his relationship with former WCW executive Jim Ross.

Chris Jericho faced Jeff Jarrett in WCW

Chris Jericho defeated Jeff Jarrett on WCW Nitro

Although they never worked together in WWE, Chris Jericho and Jeff Jarrett faced each other in WCW in 1997.

Jarrett defeated Jericho at several WCW live events in April 1997. Their only televised WCW match saw Jericho defeat Jarrett on the February 17, 1997, episode of Nitro following interference from Steve McMichael.

