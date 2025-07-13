Jelly Roll booked for huge WWE match after helping Randy Orton; wrestling veteran claims he understands the business (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about Jelly Roll getting involved in the WWE. The music sensation was in action at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Randy went to war this weekend against Drew McIntyre with four-time Grammy-nominated artist Jelly Roll by his side. Although Logan Paul tried to interfere in the matchup, Jelly Roll pushed him aside. However, this gave the Viper enough time to hit a vicious RKO and pin Drew McIntyre for the win.

During an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Apter claimed he was okay with Jelly Roll rubbing shoulders with some of WWE's biggest stars. He noted that the artist clearly was a WWE fan and understood the business, much like Logan Paul. The veteran journalist felt he could put on a decent show and get elevated by the other in-ring veterans.

"I am not against, after seeing him, I'm not against Jelly Roll being part of this thing. Because it looks like he's probably been a wrestling fan his whole life, and then, like Logan Paul, who got it right away, I have the feeling that Jelly Roll already gets it, and can probably work at this point. " [From 21:40 onwards]

After the match, Logan tried to sucker punch Orton. Jelly Roll blocked him and hit Paul with a blow of his own. However, Drew McIntyre crept up and planted the artist with a Claymore.

This prompted WWE to book a huge tag team match for SummerSlam pitting Randy Orton and Jelly Roll against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre

