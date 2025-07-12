Jelly Roll makes a hilarious botch during SmackDown appearance

Jelly Roll was advertised for a huge appearance on SmackDown, and as expected, it led to the start of a storyline that could culminate at SummerSlam 2025. However, during the segment, the music star made a hilarious botch.

While not many expected Jelly Roll's appearance to be a musical performance, it ultimately lasted only for a matter of a minute or so as Logan Paul interrupted it. Although he cut things off, the 40-year-old music star kept on signing for some reason.

You can see in the video below how Jelly Roll just completely ignored Logan Paul despite his voice being audible:

This, of course, set up the start of their feud, but it doesn't look like it's going to be a singles match. Instead, it could end up being a tag team match. While Logan Paul was busy insulting the music sensation for being an "outsider," Randy Orton stormed in without his entrance music, furious at Logan Paul, for some reason.

Drew McIntyre, Orton's Saturday Night's Main Event opponent, swooped in with a Claymore out of nowhere, and Logan Paul kept attacking Randy Orton. It was the musician who surprisingly made the save.

It's going to be interesting to see how this rivalry plays out on SmackDown.

