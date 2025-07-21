Jelly Roll names surprising star as his inspiration ahead of WWE debut

  • home icon
By Ankit Verma
Published Jul 21, 2025 18:30 GMT
American rapper and singer Jelly Roll (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)
Popular American musician Jelly Roll is set to make his in-ring debut at WWE SummerSlam. During a recent conversation with Pat McAfee, he named the latter as a big inspiration for getting inside the squared circle.

After making several appearances on WWE programming, the 40-year-old rapper will finally wrestle his first wrestling match in two weeks' time. He will team up with 14-time world champion Randy Orton to take on the duo of Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul.

During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Jelly Roll referred to the former RAW commentator as an inspiration, and watching the latter wrestle Gunther pushed him to finally enter the squared circle for a bout. The Grammy-nominated singer added that he wanted everyone to know that McAfee was a great friend in real life as well.

"You are a big inspiration, man. Watching you get involved so much, and even going and doing the Gunther match, was just like another God wink for me a little bit that I was like, 'I should do it.' What I want people to know is who you are on the show is who you are off the show. You are that guy that will hit your friend up at 3 or 4 o'clock in the morning, like, 'Proud of you, Bubba. You're kicking a**. Keep doing it. Just to send the love and that stuff kept me going," he said.
You can check out the Instagram post below for his comments:

Jelly Roll reacts to fans cheering for Logan Paul

Jelly Roll guest-hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live last week. He promoted his WWE SummerSlam appearance during the show.

In a surprising turn of events, some fans started clapping when the rapper mentioned The Maverick, despite the latter being a heel. He responded to the crowd reaction, asking the fans not to cheer for the former WWE United States Champion.

"I'll be teaming up tonight with my guest, The Viper, Randy Orton, to take on Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. [Some fans clap when Jelly mentions Logan] Don't clap for Logan Paul. You don't clap for Logan Paul," he said.

You can check out the entire show below:

youtube-cover

Jelly Roll is reportedly training hard at the Performance Center for his in-ring debut. It will be interesting to see how he fares in the tag team match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
