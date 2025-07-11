Jelly Roll shares heartfelt moment with Randy Orton ahead of WWE SmackDown

By Robert Lentini
Modified Jul 11, 2025 23:57 GMT
Jelly Roll and Orton shared a heartfelt moment ahead of SmackDown. [Image credits: WWE on X]
Popular music star Jelly Roll will be featured on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown and shared a heartfelt moment with Randy Orton ahead of tonight's show. This week's episode of the blue brand will air live from Nashville, and is the final show before Saturday Night's Main Event tomorrow night.

Ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown, the promotion shared a video of the musician arriving at the Bridgestone Arena. Jelly Roll had a conversation with Randy Orton, and The Viper noted that the musician was looking great. The 40-year-old stated that he was working hard, and the two stars shared a hug. You can check out the heartfelt moment in the video below.

Randy Orton battled Cody Rhodes in the final of the King of the Ring Tournament last month at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. The American Nightmare emerged victorious and, as a result of the victory, earned an Undisputed WWE Championship match against John Cena at SummerSlam next month in New Jersey.

Cody Rhodes lost the title to John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 41 after popular rapper Travis Scott interfered in the match. It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for Jelly Roll during his appearance on tonight's edition of SmackDown.

Edited by Robert Lentini
