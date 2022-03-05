Jerry Lawler's set to return to WWE next week

Jerry 'The King' Lawler will return to WWE programming on next week's edition of RAW.

The legendary Hall of Famer was last seen on WWE TV in 2020 as a full-time commentator on RAW. He was an analyst alongside Vic Joseph & Dio Maddin. Samoa Joe eventually replaced Lawler on the commentary desk.

WWE recently announced that the former King of the Ring winner would be present on RAW. However, there's no word on what he'll be doing on the red brand:

“All hail The King! After nearly two years, Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler is set to make a special guest appearance on the red brand. What will the WWE Hall of Famer say during his grand return to RAW? Tune in Monday night at 8/7 C on USA to find out!”- wrote WWE

Besides Jerry Lawler's appearance, what else will feature on WWE RAW this week?

RAW in Cleveland next week is shaping up to be a fantastic show. So far, WWE has announced a title match and a couple of segments for the flagship program.

Edge will be explaining his actions from last week after he attacked AJ Styles ahead of their WrestleMania 38 match. The Ultimate Opportunist turned heel on the previous week's show, attacking The Phenomenal One before laying him out with a Con-Chair-To.

WWE also announced a Homecoming Party for Logan Paul and The Miz on RAW. Both superstars hail from Cleveland, Ohio, and will be looking to celebrate in their hometown before facing The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38.

Also announced for RAW is a tag team title match. Alpha Academy will defend their title against RK-Bro, and Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens in a triple threat match.

With WrestleMania 38 less than a month away, things are heating up on RAW. The Showcase of Immortals is going to be bigger than ever, with WWE advertising it as "The Most Stupendous Two-Night Event In WrestleMania History."

The upcoming episode of RAW will feature further build-up to the announced matches while also igniting new rivalries.

Are you excited to see Jerry 'The King' Lawler return to WWE? Please sound off in the comments and let us know!

Edited by Abhinav Singh