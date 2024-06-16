Jessika Carr sends two-word message after "helping" CM Punk cost Drew McIntyre the title at WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland

WWE official Jessika Carr has sent out a message after inadvertently helping CM Punk cost Drew McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash at the Castle: Scotland. Punk took a referee shirt from Carr, ran towards the ring, and helped Damian Priest retain his title.

The final moments of the World Heavyweight title match saw CM Punk coming out in a referee shirt and refusing to make the three count, leaving Drew McIntyre enraged. Punk then hit a low blow on The Scottish Warrior. Seconds after, Priest pinned McIntyre to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

Shortly after, Jessika Carr shared a tweet upon realizing what she had done. Check out her two-word message:

Expand Tweet

Trending

Punk's hatred for McIntyre made him travel all the way to Scotland so that he could cost him win. Two years ago, McIntyre lost an Undisputed WWE Universal title match to Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle following Solo Sikoa's interference. Tonight, history repeated itself as The Scottish Warrior lost a big match again.

Now that the dust has settled, it remains to be seen what's next for Drew. He must be livid at the moment, knowing that Punk cost him the title once again.