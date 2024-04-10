Jessika Carr sends uplifting message following WrestleMania XL weekend

Jessika Carr has a heartwarming message to her followers on social media more than a day after a memorable WrestleMania XL weekend.

Carr is WWE's first full-time female referee and has been with the company since 2017. She spent two years at WWE NXT before getting promoted to the main roster in late 2019. WrestleMania XL was the fifth of her career and her heart was just full of gratitude.

In a post on her official X account, the 32-year-old official delivered an uplifting message to her followers. She was very thankful for her job and wanted to strive to become the best.

"I'm so blessed to have a job and purpose in life that makes me fired up and driven to be my best self. I love what I do and the family I'm part of in WWE. I want to be the absolute best," Carr wrote.

Jessika Carr is not just the first full-time female referee in WWE history, she's also the first woman to officiate a Hell in a Cell match at Crown Jewel 2021. It was Edge vs. Seth Rollins, and it happened in Saudi Arabia, making her the first woman to referee a match in the country's history.

Jessika Carr went viral at WrestleMania XL

Jessika Carr officiated just one match at WrestleMania XL. It was the 6-Pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships involving Damian Priest and Finn Balor of Judgment Day, Awesome Truth, A-Town Down Under, New Catch Republic, New Day and #DIY.

Toward the end of the match, Carr tried to stop Priest from climbing the ladder. It created confusion for some fans watching at home, but she was only doing it for the safety of the superstars.

Priest was climbing a broken ladder and Carr wanted him to replace it. He ignored the official, with The Miz also climbing the ladder. But since it was broken, the ladder buckled when Priest tried to hit The Miz with the South of Heaven Chokeslam.

The Archer of Infamy had no other choice but to get rid of the damaged ladder and use a new one. But many fans gave props to Carr for putting the superstars' safety first more than anything else.

