Jessika Carr shares cryptic four-word update surrounding her current WWE status 

Jessika Carr has become a familiar face on WWE TV over the past few years and has been making history on her own terms throughout her career.

Carr was the first-ever full-time female referee and has since been joined by Aja Smith on the main roster. Despite joining the company as a wrestler, she has made the move over to being a referee seamlessly and is one of the most liked officials in the company.

Carr made history when she refereed in Saudi Arabia alongside Aja Smith last year, but it appears that she has much bigger plans for herself moving forward. She recently posted a cryptic tweet which noted that she just wanted to succeed, despite all of her recent success.

Jessika Carr @WWELadyRefJess Just want to succeed. Just want to succeed.

It's unclear what Carr is referring to with this update, but it could be a hint that something huge is coming for her.

The WWE Official is sometimes allowed to wrestle as part of matches

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Referee Jessika Carr gave Sami Zayn a stunner. Love it!



Referee Jessika Carr gave Sami Zayn a stunner. Love it!https://t.co/qc7sEVU2wG

Like many other current WWE officials, Jessika Carr is a trained wrestler, which means that she is often allowed to be added to scenarios where she can show her training.

At a recent WWE Live Event, Carr was allowed to deliver a Stunner to Sami Zayn, which helped Kevin Owens pick up the win and further cemented her place as one of the most popular names on the roster.

Antics which include the official are often used at house shows when wrestlers are able to perform with the pressure off and have some fun. Whilst Carr is usually all business on-screen, it's clear that when the cameras are off she is also open to having fun and showing off her in-ring training.

What do you think Jessika Carr is planning with this recent update? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

