"Jey's gotta realize" - Major issue with Jey Uso on WWE RAW explained by veteran

Jey Uso has been one of the fastest-rising stars in WWE for the past two years. He shocked the world by winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match, a bout that featured top names like John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins. Wrestling veteran Kevin Nash recently spoke about a potential issue with Jey's entrance on the RAW after the premium live event.

The whole arena was shaking when Jey Uso made his entrance this past week on Monday Night RAW. Jey had a long entrance, and fans were delighted to see him. However, the former Intercontinental Champion was seemingly panting during his promo due to the lengthy sequence.

On the Kliq THIS podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash explained a major issue with Jey's high-octane entrance on RAW.

"Jey's gotta realize, man, like okay came out, he's coming through the people so that alone is draining. Just coming down the stairs and through an environment of people that are pushing on you. By the time you get to the ring and now you're doing the deal and the house is hopping. They're like one more time, one more time, and he gave it to them." [1:34:48 - 1:35:21]

Nash mentioned how Jey was exhausted due to the entrance, which seemingly affected his promo delivery.

"Now it's time for him to cut a promo, and he's realized that I gotta cut a promo 'cause I got a mic in my hand. I'm blown the f**k up and that's the reason I think the promo wasn't what people were expecting." [1:35:26 - 1:35:41]

Big Daddy Cool discussed the potential after-effects of such a long entrance. He further urged Jey to cut down on them for the sake of his health and the quality of his matches.

Jey Uso appeared in a major segment on RAW after winning the Royal Rumble

Following a shocking Royal Rumble victory, The Yeet Master delivered an emotional promo thanking the fans. Jey Uso was then interrupted by Gunther. The Ring General said beating the OG Bloodline member in the main event of WrestleMania would not add anything to his legacy.

The World Heavyweight Champion wanted his 'Mania opponent to be someone like John Cena or CM Punk.

Despite Gunther's remarks, Jey Uso seemed laser-focused on winning the big one. Main Event Jey talked about how he proved the naysayers wrong with his win in Indianapolis. If the two headline WrestleMania this year, it would be a significant milestone in their careers.

