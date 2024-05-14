Jey Uso addresses what went wrong in his WrestleMania match

Main Event Jey Uso had a dream match against his brother, Jimmy Uso, at WrestleMania XL. The two brothers left everything in the ring, but the match was not appreciated by many in the WWE Universe. The YEET Master recently explained his match with Jimmy didn't go as planned at The Showcase of The Immortals.

The Usos had been vocal about facing each other at WrestleMania in the past. This year, the twin brothers got their chance of a lifetime when they were pitted against each other on The Grandest Stage of Them All. While they got their moment, the WWE Universe expected more.

During a recent conversation with The Daily Mail, the RAW Superstar admitted that the ''dream match'' didn't live up to its billing. However, he cited a lack of adequate time allotted for the match as the major reason.

"To be honest, it was still a dream match, just me and my brother. I kind of felt I kind of let the people down, though. It was all due to timing issues, so our match was fairly quick. Sometimes you've just got to roll with it. It is what it is," said Jey Uso.

The former Tag Team Champion went on to say that he wished that he would have had a "banger" of a match with his brother, but in the end, he was happy about the opportunity. Jey eventually emerged victorious in the battle of twins.

How has Jey Uso faired since his dream match at WrestleMania XL?

WrestleMania XL saw Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes possibly putting an end to their Bloodline problems, as both superstars beat their opponents that night. Since then, Jey has been on a wild run.

The YEET Master earned the opportunity to challenge Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Title at WWE Backlash. While Main Event Uso came up short at the PLE, his entrance was nothing short of enigmatic. The former Bloodline member had the WWE Universe in France singing and dancing along as he made his way to the ring.

Jey was inserted into the King of the Ring tournament as a last-minute replacement for Drew McIntyre. He defeated Finn Balor and Ilja Dragunov in the first and second round to earn a semi-final clash against Gunther on next week's edition of Monday Night RAW.

