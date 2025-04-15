  • home icon
  Jey Uso admits WWE star broke his heart and made him cry: "I didn't like wrestling anymore"

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Apr 15, 2025 06:40 GMT
The star has confessed (Credit: WWE.com)
The star was emotional (Credit: WWE.com)

Jey Uso was left heartbroken by one particular WWE star. He's now spoken about it.

The former Intercontinental Champion was on No Contest Wrestling where he talked about how his heart was broken by Stone Cold Steve Austin. The legend beat down Rikishi with the steel chair after he returned from an attack by the star. The match took place at WWE No Mercy, where they had No Holds Barred rules.

He decided to punish him and broke him down with headshots and he was bleeding a lot. He said that he was watching that moment with his brothers and his mother. He admitted that the moment broke his heart and he started to cry. It made his mother emotional too and that was the first time that he didn't like wrestling anymore.

"I remember specifically watching my dad. All my brothers would be sat on the living room floor, where my mom would be behind us on the couch, watching our pops. And this is the payback where Stone Cold came out beat the hell out of him with the chair. It was an uncomfortable feeling. As kids though, that's the first time I got teary eyed. I couldn't watch. I seen my mom and she's emotional too. I remember just how much blood my dad was bleeding, because he was damn near black, that's how much he was leaking. That's the first time I didn't like wrestling anymore." (39:58 - 40:40)
Jey Uso is now going into WrestleMania to face Gunther. Should he win, he will emerge as the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Edited by Debottam Saha
