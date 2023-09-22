Jey Uso allegedly took released WWE star's name when Roman Reigns asked, "Who's next?"

Jey Uso apparently had some big praise for a released star in front of Roman Reigns.

Mansoor and Mace hosted a Twitch stream after their WWE releases. The duo talked about their time in WWE and shared many memories. The former shared a wholesome memory involving Roman Reigns and Jey Uso.

Mansoor had nothing but good things to say about Jey Uso. He revealed that Jey once praised him while talking with Roman Reigns.

Check out Mansoor's comment below:

"We got back after a long night out with The Usos and a bunch of people. But we drive back in a cab, Amsterdam or something, in a car with Jey. Jey's ready to go to bed. It was the last night of the tour, we had a flight at like 5 AM the next day, and we get [sic] back at 3 AM. We get to a lobby, and he pulls us in. He looks at me, and he goes, 'Hey Mansoor, you're one of the best guys here.' 'Like, really?' 'Yeah, you know, when big Uce [Roman] asks me, 'Who's next, Uce?' I say, 'Hey, Mansoor's next, Uce.' I was like, 'Really? Me?'" [29:14-29:57]

Mace and Mansoor also praised Jimmy and stated that the twins always treated them well. The Usos are seasoned veterans of the business and have been with WWE for more than a decade at this point.

As for Mace and Mansoor, the duo will keep streaming on Twitch in the near future. Their fans would love to see them compete someplace else now that they're done with WWE.

Share your reaction to Mansoor's claim about Jey Uso heaping praise on him!

Please credit Mansoor and Mace's Twitch stream and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use Mansoor's quotes!

