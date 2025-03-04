Jey Uso attacked by former tag team champions on WWE RAW

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW saw Jey Uso come to the rescue of Otis and Akira Tozawa. However, no one was there to help him when a pair of former tag team champions attacked him.

The former tag champions in question are A-Town Down Under. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller tried to get the better of Uso, who came out and laid out Gunther, who was attempting to destroy The Alpha Academy.

Theory and Waller were looking for revenge after Jey Uso super-kicked both backstage on last week's RAW. Unfortunately, things didn't go as planned, as Uso still got the better of them, superkicking one and smacking the other out of the ring.

However, at the end of the day, A-Town Down Under got what they wanted, as Jey Uso still ended up on the floor, and Gunther took advantage of all the chaos. While The Yeet Man was worried about Theory and Waller, The Ring General snuck up from behind and laid out his WrestleMania 41 opponent.

Gunther stood tall over Jey, raising the World Heavyweight Championship high. It's safe to say that things didn't end as planned for the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner, but it will be interesting to see how he bounces back and whether he looks to settle the score with his attackers in the coming weeks.

