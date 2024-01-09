Jey Uso begins feud with 330-lb superstar on WWE RAW this week

Everybody watching RAW was wondering where "Main Event" Jey Uso was while Kofi Kingston was getting beaten down by Ludwig Kaiser in an act of retaliation for Giovanni Vinci's injury. However, backstage, Jey set his sights on a goal for this year while seemingly starting a feud with a 330-lb superstar.

On the latest edition of RAW, Jey Uso was asked about what his goal for 2024 was. Jey made it clear - he is targeting a singles championship for the first time in his career this year. He has previously challenged for the Universal Championship but fallen short.

In a brief moment, the 330-lb Bronson Reed confronted him and told him that he also intends to become a Champion and hopes that Jey Uso doesn't cross his path.

It's clear that the two men will be feuding for a little while, or at least for a one-off match. It's going to be interesting to see how it plays out. The road to WrestleMania is going to be a big one for Jey.

He is rumored to be going up against his brother Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania in what will be a dream come true for both brothers.

For now, however, Jey may have to set his sights solely on Bronson Reed.

