Jey Uso was blindsided by Royal Rumble result; reveals when he learned he would win

The biggest surprise of 2025 so far in WWE has been Jey Uso's Royal Rumble win. Heading into the premium live event, no one would've guessed The YEET Master would be the last man standing. In fact, even he was completely blindsided by the result.

Usually, the winners of the Royal Rumble are determined beforehand, and logic suggests that said winners are informed at least a few weeks or maybe even months in advance. However, Jey Uso recently revealed that he learned he would win on the day of the event.

Speaking to Alex McCarthy of the Daily Mail, Uso claimed he was told about his impending victory in a final meeting before the PLE. He shared the details, including how he was pleasantly surprised to learn he was in the final four for the Rumble match but was even more surprised by the news that he would win.

He also revealed that he was freaking out throughout the day after learning the news, but considered it a good thing. He claimed it was good pressure to have on that day and that now he has an incredible accolade under his belt as a wrestler.

"I didn’t find out till the day of. They just sit down whoever is the last four. We’ll have this group meeting, then, 'Right, last four, stay'. They call out the last four, I’m in the four, I’m like, "Oh damn". Then they’ll tell me right there, 'You know, we’re going to go with Jey'. I’m just looking around like, 'Yeah', revealed Jey Uso.

The next couple of weeks will be big for the former Intercontinental Champion. He has chosen to face Gunther, which will be no easy task. It will be interesting to see if he can get the job done at WrestleMania 41.

Gunther has been targeting Jey Uso ever since the Royal Rumble

As was just mentioned, Jey Uso has chosen to face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, it was a decision that The Ring General was not happy about. The 37-year-old implored Uso to choose Cody Rhodes, but to no avail.

Main Event Jey wanted to run it back with Gunther after his loss at Saturday Night's Main Event in San Antonio. This has led to numerous attacks over the last few weeks, as the World Heavyweight Champion has been targeting his WrestleMania opponent.

Whether it's with a harsh word or a brutal beat down, Gunther has been unrelenting. It almost seems Uso has his back against the wall, with many believing he won't be able to win. That being said, the Royal Rumble winner remains confident and is sure he will succeed when all is said and done.

